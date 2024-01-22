Trade turnover between Georgia, Russia down 3% year-on-year in 2023

TBILISI, January 22. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Georgia and Russia amounted to almost $2.5 bln in 2023, which is down by 3% year-on-year, according to data released by the National Statistics Service of Georgia.

With Russia being Georgia’s second-biggest trade partner, its share in the republic’s total external trade volume equaled 11.2% in the reporting period. Georgian exports to Russia amounted to around $657 mln in the period (up by 2.2% in annual terms), while imports roughly totaled $1.8 bln (down by 5%).

Turkey was Georgia’s biggest trade partner in 2023, with mutual trade turnover reaching almost $3 bln, up by 6% year-on-year, while the US came in third with mutual trade turnover exceeding $2 bln, up by 60% year-on-year.

They are followed by China (more than $1.6 billion), Azerbaijan (more than $1.5 billion) and Armenia (more than $1.1 billion).

Georgia's total foreign trade turnover last year amounted to more than $21.5 billion (an increase of 12.5%). Exports amounted to more than $6 billion (an increase of 9.1%), and imports exceeded $15 billion (an increase of 14%).