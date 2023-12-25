Foreign tourists’ demand for trips to Russia recovering — MFA

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Foreign tourists’ demand for trips to Russia has been recovering in recent months, with the number of applications for visas to the country rising, Russian State Secretary, Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov said in an interview with kp.ru.

"In recent months we <…> have registered a recovery of pent-up demand for trips to the country, as well as growth of the number of applications for visas to Russia, including the new type, e-visa," he said.

Earlier, the attempts by authorities of certain unfriendly countries to limit entry to their territory for Russian citizens indirectly affected the rate of the flow of foreigners visiting Russia, Ivanov added, noting that this trend was only relevant for the "initial stage."