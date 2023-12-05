Former Heineken breweries in Russia announce top-to-bottom rebranding, including beer logo

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. The former Heineken breweries in Russia have announced a complete rebranding, the press service of the United Breweries Heineken company told TASS.

"The United Breweries Heineken company, as part of its development strategy for the Russian market, will change its name and carry out a complete rebranding. From now on the company will be named the United Breweries Holding ([Russian] abbreviation: OPH LLC)," the relevant press release says.

The brand’s logo has also been updated and redesigned in a minimalist style containing elements of brewing tanks, although the familiar green-themed color scheme will remain unchanged.

"The new brand has been approved by the current owner of the company, Arnest Group of Companies," the statement says.

"The new name symbolizes the unity of our brewing business - seven factories located in Russia from Khabarovsk to St. Petersburg, as well as an office in Moscow. We value the rich history of the enterprise and are committed to large-scale development and advancement. It is important for us to preserve internal corporate values and emphasize the synergy [to be achieved] between the fundamental principles of the brewer’s art and advanced, innovation-driven production methods," OPH President Alexey Sagal said.

OPH LLC has been operating on the Russian market since 2002. Currently, the company owns seven breweries: in St. Petersburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Novosibirsk, Sterlitamak, Yekaterinburg, Irkutsk and Khabarovsk. The company brews, bottles and sells beer and soft drinks under more than 20 brand names, including Krusovice, Bochkarev, Mister Lis, Shikhan, Okhota, Zhigulevskoe 1978 and others.

In August 2023, Dutch brewing concern Heineken announced the closure of a deal to sell its Russian business to the Arnest Group of Companies. This corporate group is one of the largest manufacturers of cosmetics, household products and aerosol packaging for the fast-moving consumer goods sector, and also operates a large business focused on the production of aluminum cans for beverages.