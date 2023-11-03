Russian companies know how to hedge sanctions risks at this point — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Large and medium-sized Russian businesses have grown accustomed to hedging risks in the environment of sanctions that exists today, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Sanctions create additional problems. But we have adjusted to the sanctions. We have learned to hedge against sanctions risks," the Kremlin official said, commenting on the introduction of new restrictions by the United States against Russian companies.

"Every large Russian company in any field - financial, manufacturing, construction, mining, transportation - is currently, first of all, hedging against sanctions risks and drawing up an action plan in case of falling under sanctions," Peskov noted.

On Thursday, Washington expanded its anti-Russian sanctions list by adding 37 individuals and almost 200 legal entities, including banks and industrial enterprises. As stated by the US Treasury, the new sanctions target Russia’s military-industrial complex and the structures that support it. Inclusion on the sanctions list means freezing assets in the United States and prohibiting American citizens and companies from doing business with those involved.