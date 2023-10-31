Russian gold imports soaring in Hong Kong this year

HONG KONG, October 31. /TASS/. Gold imports from Russia skyrocketed by 7.5 times in annual terms from January to September 2023 and totaled 33.72 bln Hong Kong dollars (HKD) (about $4.3 bln), according to TASS estimates based on data of the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department.

According to the latest data, Russian gold deliveries to Hong Kong soared by 264.1% year on year to HKD 6.37 bln (about $816.7 mln) in September 2023. This is the second largest figure for 11 years (statistical data on the Department’s website date back to 2012 only).

Russian gold supplies to Hong Kong regularly set new records for more than a decade from spring. They totaled about $408.59 in May, $485.9 in June, and $747.44 mln in July. In August, Hong Kong purchased gold in Russia worth $892.3 mln, which was a historically high figure for more than a decade.

Hong Kong gold imports from Russia totaled HKD 7.54 bln (ca. $966.2 mln) throughout 2022.