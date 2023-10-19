Russia to export over 4 bln kWh of electricity to China in 2023 — Novak

BEIJING, October 19. /TASS/. Russia plans to supply more than 4 bln kWh of electricity to China this year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the Russian-Chinese Energy Forum.

"Last year Russia’s electricity exports to the People’s Republic of China increased considerably. This year we plan to supply more than 4 bln kWh," he said.

In 2022, electricity supplies to China reached record 4.7 bln kWh.

Russia also boosted coal supplies to China to over 64 mln tons in 2022, Novak added, noting that this year’s deliveries are on the rise as well.

"More than 64 mln tons [of coal] were supplied, and we also register growth rates this year," he said.