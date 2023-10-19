Over 75 mln tons of oil supplied by Russia to China in 2023 — Rosneft CEO

BEIJING, October 19. /TASS/. Russia has supplied more than 75 million tons of oil to China in 2023, which is by 25% more than in 2022, Igor Sechin, CEO of Russia’s oil major Rosneft, said on Thursday.

"This year, more than 75 million tons of Russian oil have been supplied to China. This is by 25% more than last year," he told the Russian-Chinese energy business forum.

According to Sechin, in the first eight months of 2023, Russia was number one oil supplier to China, having outstripped Saudi Arabia.