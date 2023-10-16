Summer diesel prices falling on SPIMEX — market data

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The commodity exchange price of the summer grade diesel fuel in European Russia lost 3.78% over the day to 56,940 rubles ($584.5) per metric ton, according to data of the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX).

Inter-season grade diesel prices lost 0.03% to 58,139 rubles ($596.8) per metric ton. Winter diesel prices ticked up by 0.83% to 70,389 rubles ($722.5) per metric ton.

Gasoline prices had an upsurge by 1.92% to 52,758 rubles ($541.5) per metric ton of the 92-octane Regular gasoline and by 0.95% to 57,009 rubles ($585.2) per metric ton of the 95-octane Premium gasoline.Fuel oil prices gained 1.4% to 29,376 rubles ($301.5) per metric ton. Jet fuel prices lost 9.51% to 69,746 rubles ($715.9) per metric ton.

Liquefied petroleum gases had the price increase of 0.57% to 30,354 rubles ($311.6) per metric ton.