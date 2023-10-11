Russia may cancel tourist visas for Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain in 2024

SOCHI, October 11. /TASS/. Russia may cancel tourist visas for visiting guests from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman and Malaysia in 2024, Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Vakhrukov said on the sidelines of the FTT-2023 Forum of Tourism Territories.

"I reckon this could happen next year. We have already sent the proposals to our counterparts. It is a matter of intergovernmental agreements. We continue to work on it," he said.

In September, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said that Russia had suggested canceling tourist visas for travelers from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman and Malaysia. He hopes this will attract wealthy tourists from these countries.

Since August 1, Russia and China have been ready to receive groups of tourists on a reciprocal basis within the framework of an intergovernmental agreement on visa-free tourist group exchanges. Visa-free group tourism was also launched between Russia and Iran on August 1. Vakhrukov said visa-free group travel exchanges between Russia and India may be next in 2024.