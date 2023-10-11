Red Wings to increase temporarily number of flights to Israel

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Red Wings airline will increase temporarily the number of flights to Israel, a representative of the company’s press service told TASS.

"Considering the instable military and political environment on Israeli territory and the related elevated demand from Russian citizens and other persons wishing to fly from Israel to Russia that are in Israel now, the airline will perform an additional 'evacuation' flight on route Tel Aviv-Moscow (Zhukovsky Airport) (with a technical stop in the airport of Makhachkala) from October 11 to 16," the company said.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when Palestinian militants from the Hamas movement attacked Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. According to the latest official data, over 1,000 Palestinians have been killed since the renewed outbreak of violence, while more than 5,000 have suffered wounds. In Israel, more than 1,200 people have lost their lives and over 2,900 have been wounded. Hamas described its operation as a response to the aggressive actions of the Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has declared a state of readiness for war and announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip.