Russia actively tapping into Indian, Pakistani markets — Deputy PM Overchuk

ASHGABAT, October 10. /TASS/. Moscow is actively tapping into Pakistani and Indian markets now, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said.

He is paying a two-day visit to Ashgabat, having already had a meeting with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and taken part in the meeting of co-chairs of the Russian-Turkmenian intergovernmental commission. The commission is chaired by Overchuk from the Russian side and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov from the Turkmenian side.

"The relations between our countries have been propelled in recent years, and we actively cooperate on the issues of transport logistics. Last year we virtually managed to launch the Eastern route of the international transport corridor North-South. <…> This is very important for ensuring ties in this region of the world. Today thanks to the North-South corridor we can sell Russian goods through the territory of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran to India and Pakistan, those are our markets and we are actively tapping into them today," he told reporters.