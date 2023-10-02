{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

US suspends long-term contracting programs for assistance to Ukraine

The State Department explained that Washington has exhausted most of its financial assistance in the security sector

WASHINGTON, October 2. /TASS/. The US has essentially put on ice the contracting programs for providing assistance to Ukraine over a long term, said Matthew Miller, a spokesman for the US Department of State.

"While we have the ability to continue to support Ukraine's ability to defend itself in the immediate term, we have already exhausted much of the existing security assistance funding," he told reporters.

Miller said the US now can’t execute "contracting programs that allow us to contract for Ukraine in the long term."

"Funding has been suspended," he said.

Inter RAO reduces electricity supplies to China, agrees to increase prices
The company negotiates a price increase
US lacks strength, intelligence to confront North Korea, Russia — DPRK diplomat
North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Im Chon Il opined that the US hostility to the North Korea-Russia friendly relations has crossed the red line
Court arrests Moscow Region resident for recruiting fighters for Ukraine's Azov battalion
According to the investigation, Mikhail Dariy acted together with accomplices who are still unidentified. It was established that he has two valid passports, meaning that he could hide from law enforcement agencies if he is left at large
US dislikes Russia’s cooperation with Latin America — Russian MFA
Sergey Ryabkov has added that Moscow is expanding the platforms of interaction with Latin America and the Caribbean
Russian stock indices up at the beginning of trading session on Moscow Exchange
The dollar-to-ruble rate grew by 0.14% to 98.1 rubles, the euro rate added 0.4% and amounted to 103.76 rubles
Russia hails Argentina’s decision to join BRICS — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister added that Russia welcomed the decent representation of the region’s countries in the key international organizations, including the UN, the G20 and BRICS
About 70 Ukrainian military surrender in DPR in past two weeks, says source
Most of them laid down their weapons voluntarily
Ukraine may get enhanced Bayraktar drones from Turkey — CEO
At the first International Defense Industries Forum in Kiev on September 29, Bayraktar announced plans to complete the construction of a Bayraktar drone plant in Ukraine within the next 18 months
Russian Armed Forces hit Ukrainian army manpower in Kupyansk area
Msta-B and D-30 howitzers and a Grad MLRS combat vehicle were hit during the counter-battery fire, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Three Serbs taught Georgian youth finer points of overthrowing government — intel service
According to the Georgian State Security Service, the training sessions in Tbilisi were sponsored by the US government via USAID
UK Prime Minister rules out troops sending to Ukraine during conflict
Rishi Sunak noted that "that's something for the long term, not the here and now"
Press review: New realities push UN reform drive and Slovaks vote for Ukraine aid skeptics
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 2nd
One of terrorists in Ankara was member of Kurdistan Workers’ Party — Turkish Ministry
According to the Turkey’s Ministry of Interior, efforts to identify the second terrorist continue
Nobel Prize in medicine awarded to two scientists for COVID-19 vaccine research
"The discoveries by the two Nobel Laureates were critical for developing effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 during the pandemic that began in early 2020," the statement reads
Azerbaijani authorities unveil plans on reintegrating Karabakh Armenians
According to the statement, the plans encompass a number of spheres, involving the governance system and security, economic and social aspects
Russia to expand stop list against Canada in retaliation — senior diplomat
Earlier, the Canadian government added 42 more individuals and 21 legal entities from Russia to its sanctions lists
Latin America considers de-dollarization of economic relations with Russia necessary
"We are seeking to shift to national currencies where it is possible since this is obviously a comprehensive problem," Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Latin American Department Alexander Shchetinin said
Six airplanes in Sochi redirected to alternate airfields due to downed drone – airport
According to the mayor of the city Alexey Kopaygorodsky, everything is normal in Sochi
Moscow ranks 4th in World's 100 Best Cities
"International experts evaluate not only economic opportunities or cultural aspects, but they also analyze how well the city is developing," Deputy Mayor Natalya Sergunina noted
EU provided 85 bln of aid to Kiev since last year — Borrell
During the meeting with Ukraine’s defense minister Rustem Umerov, the parties tried to better understand why the support of the European Union "is not being perceived as important as it is," EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs added
Georgia demands US explain funding potential revolution in country
Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili called the information about USAID financing revolutionary movements in the republic a black day in the history of US aid to Georgia
Russian government sets stage for sale of Exxon’s share in Sakhalin-1
In April, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to extend the deadline for the sale of Exxon's stake in the Sakhalin-1 project until fall 2023
NATO may bring to Ukraine missile bases disguised as training centers — Putin
The Russian president recalled that Ukraine’s Constitution prohibited the deployment of foreign military bases in the national territory, but there was no ban on training centers
Experts to discuss Ukraine, nuclear war risks, BRICS at Valdai Club meeting in Sochi
Andrey Bystritsky noted that the meeting would primarily focus on "what may be the platform for today’s world to develop" to ensure everyone equal security across the board
Russia considers joint exploration of lithium fields with Caribbean states promising
Deputy Minister Dmitry Volvach also noted joint prospects in the areas of the construction and upgrade of railway infrastructure, the construction in the region of a hub for shipment of fertilizers, facilities for assembly of helicopter and automotive vehicles, as well as other projects in the area of transport, energy, peaceful atom and medicine
Expert sees next year as pivotal turning point for fate of West’s weapons supplies to Kiev
Richard Sakwa also noted that signs had already emerged that Western countries "have their limits"
Russia replaces Ukraine on global grain market — EU’s Borrell
EU High Representative said that Russia makes a lot of money. It makes more revenue from the export
West pushing Russia toward World War III, Medvedev warns
The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation noted that “the number of leading idiots in NATO countries is growing”
Serbian forces ready to enter Kosovo if president issues such order — defense minister
Milos Vucevic also stated that all maneuvers of Serbian military units on the territory of the country are carried out in accordance with national regulations, do not contradict UN Security Council Resolution 1244
Abrams tanks supplied to Kiev vulnerable to drones — German expert
According to Gustav Gressel, last fall, Western battle tanks could have been a major advantage for Ukraine, but today their significance has diminished
Russian Armed Forces hit Ukrainian ordnance depot in Nikolaev Region
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, Russian military personnel also stopped the activities of two sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the Kherson direction
SMER Party wins parliamentary election in Slovakia — official
Social Democracy Party won the highest number of votes - 22.94%
Norway introduces new package of sanctions against Russia
Oslo also stated its willingness to impose limitations on the sale of certain goods and technologies to countries that are used to circumvent sanctions against Russia
Two Ukrainian army attacks thwarted – Russian Defense Ministry
According to the department, we are talking about repelling attacks in the directions of Rabotin and Verbovoy in the Zaporozhye region
Top Austrian diplomat comes out in opposition to NATO security guarantees for Kiev
Alexander Schallenberg noted that security guarantees should not trigger obligations to provide military assistance similar to what is enshrined in Article 5 of the NATO Treaty
Russia in contact with Argentina as new BRICS member — MFA
Argentina has been invited to BRICS, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Latin American Department Alexander Shchetinin said
Hainan unveils report on China's energy cooperation with Arab countries
The report shows the ongoing expansion of cooperation between the two sides in trade, investment, finance and other fields
Russia’s Medvedev calls for 'inhumane' response to Crimean Bridge attack
"Eliminating the supreme commanders of terrorist units is key," the politician said
Russian commandos use newest anti-sniper robot in special operation in Ukraine — source
The remote-controlled Sosna-N scans an area for optical devices such as sniper rifle scopes, binoculars, or anti-tank missile targeting systems
Russia may defeat Ukraine by gradually ramping up military pressure — ex-US intel officer
According to Scott Ritter, militarily, the Ukrainian army has already been destroyed
Ukrainian forces lose more than two platoons in Kupyansk area over day — top brass
The spokesman for the Russian battlegroup West Sergey Zybinsky pointed out that during the fighting in the Kupyansk area, the battlegroup West carried out two air strikes on the temporary deployment areas of the 44th Ukrainian mechanized brigade and the Radio-Technical units stationed near Cherneshchynavin the Kharkpv Reegion
Medvedev expects number of Russian regions to grow
As the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council said, Moscow will achieve victory in the conflict in Ukraine
Armenian parliament to consider ratification of Rome Statute on October 3
Armenia earlier stated that its ratification of the Rome Statute wouldn’t be directed against Russia, but would aim to prosecute Azerbaijanis who had committed war crimes
Embassy in Slovakia dismisses charges of Russia’s meddling in elections
"Unlike some of Slovakia's current allies, we do not meddle in the internal affairs of other states. We do not engage in regime changes and various kinds of color revolutions," the commentary reads
Russian legislator suspects US labs’ involvement in strange infections in Ukrainian army
Irina Yarovaya recalled that in accordance with the US project codenamed UP-8 "laboratories in Lvov, Kharkov, Odessa and Kiev, conducted tests under the guidance of US military specialists on more than 4,000 military servicemen"
Ukraine introduces military registration for female medical personnel
According to the law, all women between the ages of 18 and 60 who are doctors, dentists, midwives, nurses, and pharmacists must register
Press review: Kiev fears US will stop aid and Moscow taking steps to combat fuel crisis
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 28th
Zelensky, entourage embezzled at least $400 mln from aid sent to Ukraine — Hersh
According to Hersh’s sources, the level of corruption in Kiev is "approaching that of the Afghan war, although there will be no professional audit reports emerging from the Ukraine"
Venezuela expects Russia to prevail in conflict over Ukraine — lawmaker
It is also noted that Russia will be able to help lay the foundation for a new world order
Population of Ukraine shrinks to 23 mln, former prime minister says
Nikolay Azarov pointed out that the mobilization campaign is continuing throughout the country at a rapid pace
Putin congratulates Ground Forces on professional holiday
The head of state noted that military and patriotic traditions are being continued with honor by the current generation of military personnel
Kremlin spokesman slams EU entry ban on cars with Russian license plates
According to Dmitry Peskov, "these kinds of absolutely absurd decisions only serve to further negatively affect the already deplorable relations" between Russia and the EU
Russia sets task to introduce visa-free travel with all Latin American states – diplomat
Director of the agency's Latin American department, Alexander Shchetinin, noted that this goal is achievable
Belgrade official slams West for abetting Kosovar premier’s aggression against local Serbs
"We are not asking KFOR and EULEX to take the side of the Serbs, the exiled Serb people, the people who suffer from Kurti’s terror every day. We are just asking them to be impartial and neutral," Petar Petkovic stressed
Ukrainian shell hits house in Russia’s Belgorod Region
According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, the house-to-house inspection of the territory continues
Kiev troops’ inept use of Western tanks seen as key factor in their destruction — expert
According to Sergey Suvorov, the heavy tonnage of Western-made vehicles, as well as the fact that troops often neglect to remove the rubber grouser cleats for driving on asphalt from the tank’s treads, leaves many tanks susceptible to getting stuck in the mud of the battlefield
Russian Foreign Minister bullish about One Belt One Road forum
Sergei Lavrov noted that this is due to the consistently high level of organization of such events in China
Lavrov to meet with presidents, top diplomats of Abkhazia, South Ossetia — Russian MFA
It is reported that the agenda of the meetings includes a wide range of pressing bilateral, regional and international issues
Russian aircraft strike large ammunition depot in Kharkov Region
It is also reported that the most serious battles in the Kupyansk area are taking place in the area of Sinkovka and Petropavlovka
Arming Ukraine brings nothing but killing, ex-Slovak PM says
Robert Fico noted that the country no longer has weapons that could be transferred to Kyiv
US main 'obstacle' to Mexico joining BRICS — congressman
Brasil Alberto Acosta Pena explained that existing trade agreements with the US also prevent Mexico from trading freely with countries that allegedly do not meet the standards of political and economic democratization
Russian woman wins Supermodel of the Universe — 2023
Representatives from the Philippines, the Netherlands, France, Syria, Nigeria, Moldova, and other countries around the world participated in the competition
Blinken’s words on Babyn Yar ‘sacrilegious,’ Russian envoy to US says
"Apparently there are apologists of Nazi collaborators not only in Canada, but also in the US", Dmitry Polyansky said
Slovak MFA summons Russian ambassador over intelligence chief’s statements
The Slovak Foreign Ministry "called on Russia to stop disinformation activities directed against Slovakia"
Terrorist blows himself up near Interior Ministry in Ankara – minister
As a result of the explosion of one of them, two policemen were injured
NATO publishes article on preparing for full-scale conflict with Russia
Former high-ranking Pentagon official Gregory Weaver is confident that traditional nuclear deterrence based on the principle of mutually assured destruction in the event of a full-scale conflict with the Russian Federation is not enough
US to continue support for Ukraine regardless of temporary budget — Russian MFA
Sergey Ryabkov also noted that in the United States there was what he described as "unlimited financing of any government debts"
US, West hiding traces of involvement in Nord Stream blasts — North Korean MFA
"The US and the West flatly rejected Russia's just proposal to conduct an international joint investigation, involving Russia as a directly related party, under the observation of the UN," Kim Jong Gyu, director general of the Russian Affairs Department of the North Korean Foreign Ministry, has said
Biden hopes Congress will allocate extra funding for Kiev
According to US President, US "cannot, under any circumstances allow American support for Ukraine to be interrupted"
Russian forces strike four Ukrainian army brigades in Kupyansk area over past day
It is also reported that the Russian military repulsed two Ukrainian army attacks in the Krasny Liman area
Crimean Bridge to be closed for motor traffic on October 2 — Transport Ministry
The Crimean Bridge is planned to be fully opened for the traffic by November 1
Ukraine loses Plastun signal intelligence station in Donetsk area
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, enemy losses in the Donetsk direction per day exceeded 150 soldiers killed and wounded
Russia's compliance with INF Treaty in question due to US actions — senior diplomat
"Accordingly, the rationale for maintaining our moratorium is evaporating. But no practical decisions have been made so far," Sergey Ryabkov stated
Yuan up above 13.5 rubles on Moscow Exchange, euro exceeds 104 rubles
As of 7:22 a.m. the yuan was up by 0.32%, the euro was up by 0.84%
EU foreign ministers to meet in Kiev on October 2 — Borrell
According to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, "informal councils are devoted to deeper political discussions and not to take concrete decisions"
Over 10,000 Ukrainian fighters surrender since summer using special radio frequency
According to the source, the radio frequency operates in all directions of the line of engagement in the special military operation zone
Deployment of Russian military bases to Venezuela impossible under its constitution -envoy
The Russian ambassador pointed out that the biggest threat for the US is "to have independent countries here, close by, to the south of the Mexican border, which have the right to choose who they will cooperate with and how"
Ukraine shells Kherson to shift blame to Russian forces — governor
Vladimir Saldo said another city neighborhood came under a similar type of shelling in the morning
Hainan delegation visits UAE to strengthen economic and cultural cooperation
Hainan representatives invited UAE companies to invest and develop their businesses in the Chinese province and take full advantage of the construction of a free trade port on the island
Kremlin spokesman calls absurd attempts to describe Robert Fico as pro-Russian
"In fact, we are now facing a situation where any politicians on the European continent who tend to care about the sovereignty of their country, who defend the interests of their country are immediately begin to be dubbed pro-Russian," Dmitry Peskov said
Kiev hosting EU foreign ministers 'message in itself' to Ukraine’s top diplomat
According to Dmitry Kuleba, the Ukrainian leadership will push visiting EU foreign ministers "to open accession talks by the end of the year"
Peru interested in starting direct flights with Russia — lawmaker
Peru "experiences external pressure from the US," member of the Peruvian parliament Jaime Quito said
UK not to send its warships to expedite Ukrainian grain exports
In 2022, London committed around 2.3 bln pounds as military aid to Ukraine and the UK was resolved to match that package this year
State Duma considers important to establish logistics with Latin American countries
Russia’s cooperation with Latin America has always "relied particularly on principles of mutual benefit unlike the relations between Latin American countries and former global hegemons," First Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Alexander Zhukov
Russian air defenses shoot down Ukrainian Su-25 in DPR – Defense Ministry
This was reported to the Russian Ministry of Defense
Germany to seek chance to mend relations with Russia, says Polish politician
"Germany, which has built its strategy and status on the economy, now has economic problems, because it cannot rely on cheap Russian energy," Radoslaw Vogel explained
Ukrainian saboteur detained in Belarus for terror attack says Kiev abandoned, betrayed him
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on March 31 that the individuals implicated in the attack on a Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft in late February had been arrested
Scholz vows he makes balanced decisions on help to Kiev to avoid escalation
The total amount of German humanitarian, financial and military support for Ukraine stands at about 22 billion euros
Medvedev congratulates Xi Jinping on 74th anniversary of China's founding
The Russian Security Council deputy chairman also emphasized that in recent decades, China demonstrated high rates of socio-economic development, as well as scientific, technical and innovative progress
Trudeau’s excuses for honoring Nazi in parliament look miserable — Lavrov
"I think that anyone in his right mind here realizes that it could not happen the way Trudeau is now trying to make everyone believe," the Russian foreign minister added
Russia’s Obereg armor vest outshines US, Chinese rivals in tests
Meanwhile, a Chinese-made armor vest failed to withstand a shot and was pierced through
23 out of 27 EU foreign ministers attend EU top diplomats’ meeting in Kiev — CNN
Josep Borrell officially confirmed the holding of an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Kiev on October 2
Russia’s BRICS chairmanship to define format of new members’ participation
The BRICS summit took place in Johannesburg under South Africa’s chairmanship on August 22-24
Russia expects constructive dialogue from Mexico, Brazil on lifting anti-dumping measures
Moscow welcomes the decision of the countries in the region not to join anti-Russia sanctions and "the constructive position on expanding cooperation with Russia and closest allies and partners," Deputy Economic Development Minister Dmitry Volvach said
Putin's decree to help Ukrainians who want to move to Russia — Kremlin
According to the decree, Ukrainian citizens can cross the Russian border without a visa as long as they have a domestic or foreign Ukrainian passport, diplomatic or service passport, identity card of a sailor or crew member of an aircraft
Dollar surpasses 99 rubles, first time since August 15
The euro rose by 0.71%, to 104.05 rubles, and the yuan added 0.44%, reaching 13.55 rubles
Biden vows further support for Ukraine after budget bill signing
"The vast majority" of lawmakers in both houses of Congress speak in support of Ukraine, the President noted
Russian army repels 8 Ukrainian attacks in DPR, eliminates over 300 militants — top brass
Battlegroup South units have repelled eight attacks by Ukrainian assault groups in the Artyomovsk and Avdeyevka areas, battlegroup Spokesman Georgy Minesashvili said
Russia to support Venezuela's efforts to defend independence – speaker
Chairman of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko also thanked the country's leadership "for their balanced position in difficult conditions towards Russia"
Nagorno-Karabakh paramilitary forces surrender armored vehicles, munitions
They have surrendered 45 armored vehicles, 87 motor vehicles, and about 14 million ammunition supplies, the Russian Defense Ministry said
