LNG production in Russia seen at 47.3 mln tons per year in 2024 — document

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The planned production volume of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Russia in 2024 will reach 47.3 million tons per year, according to the passport of the Russian state Energy Development program.

In 2023, LNG production in Russia in 2023 will amount to 33 million tons, while in 2024 it will be 47.3 million tons and stay at this level in 2025, the document says.

The Federal Statistics Service reported that LNG production over eight months decreased by 5.3% and amounted to 20.9 million tons.

Earlier, the Economic Development Ministry stated in its forecast that LNG exports from Russia at the end of 2023 will grow by 1.2%, to 33.3 million tons. At the same time, LNG exports are expected to reach 38 million tons in 2024, - 40 million tons in 2025 and 44 million tons in 2026.