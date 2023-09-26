Export center to be set up in Zaporozhye region by end of 2023

MELITOPOL, September 26. /TASS/. A regional export hub for bringing products to overseas markets will be opened in the Zaporozhye region before the end of 2023, Deputy Head of the Regional Government for Economics Andrey Kozenko told TASS.

"Before the end of 2023, this regional export center should be established < ...> We have secured the support of the Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov and we will take advantage of these opportunities to the fullest," he said.

Kozenko also added that the Zaporozhye region's officials saw the need to enhance regional product exports. "So far, the structure of our exports includes grain, rubber, and technical products, which are distributed to approximately 20 countries," he said.