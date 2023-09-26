Cargo flights to connect Russia, Ethiopia soon — ambassador to Moscow

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Cargo flights will connect Russia and Ethiopia soon, making it possible to supply Ethiopian products, such as flowers and coffee, to Russia directly, not through third countries, Ethiopian Ambassador to Russia Cham Ugala Uriat said in an interview with TASS.

"You know, airlines are coming to Ethiopia and cargo flights will start very soon," he said. "These Ethiopian cargo flights could connect Russia and Ethiopia very soon, as well as Russia and the whole Africa. So it's very easy to bring Ethiopian roses, Ethiopian coffee, directly from Ethiopia to Moscow. So I would like to ask my Russian friends to work on this and support us in this regard," the ambassador noted.

Ethiopian products, such as flowers and coffee, are supplied to Russia through third countries now, he said. "Ethiopian coffee is coming to Moscow through Italy, through Germany. And Ethiopian roses are coming through Holland, the Netherlands. <…> We don't want such a scenario. We don't want it. As the Ethiopian ambassador, I want my roses and coffee to come directly to Moscow. They should not come here through the third country," the diplomat pointed out, adding that he raised the issue of supplies of Ethiopian products at the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and it agreed with him.