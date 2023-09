ST. PETERSBURG, September 21. /TASS/. The Russian government intends to review the draft federal budget for the next three years on September 22, according to Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Lavrov.

"The government will consider the draft federal budget for the next three years at a meeting tomorrow," he said.

Previously, Advisor to the President Maxim Oreshkin said in an interview with RBC that Russia may have a surplus federal budget in 2024 under certain conditions.