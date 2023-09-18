Some 700 foreign representatives to take part in Neva-2023 expo in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, September 18. /TASS/. The 17th Neva International Maritime Exhibition and Conference for Commercial Shipping, Shipbuilding, Offshore Energy, Ports, Inland Waterways and Oceanography will take place in St. Petersburg on September 18-21. The event will be attended by delegations from Turkey, China, South Korea, India, Iran, Singapore and other countries. According to the organizers, the large-scale exhibition will involve about 700 representatives, as well as an intense business program with lectures, conferences, roundtables and even athletic competitions.

"This year, the interest of Russian and international exhibitors to the Neva expo has exceeded all expectations, and therefore the expo venue has been expanded during the preparation process, with the fourth pavilion being added. Overall, about 700 exhibitors will take part in the event, with over 30,000 visitors and delegates. We expect foreign delegations from the CIS, China, Turkey, South Korea, India, Vietnam, Iran, South African, Singapore, Indonesia and other states," says Neva-International CEO Alexander Ulyanov.

He also noted that Turkey and China will be the most widely represented foreign exhibitors, occupying over 2,000 square meters of the Expoforum venue. China will be represented by over 50 companies, while Turkey will be represented by over 40 largest shipyards and marine equipment makers.

However, the unofficial title of the "key industry event of the year" is attributed to Russian headliners of the platform - the United Shipbuilding Corporation, Rosatom, the Zvezda shipbuilding complex, and many others.