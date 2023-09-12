Yakutia's waste treatment project to be used in Arctic regions

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. The thermal waste treatment project, launched in Yakutia's Allaikhovsky District, will be used in Arctic districts and the region's hard-to-reach settlements, Yakutia's Minister of Housing and Energy Vyacheslav Emelyanov told TASS on sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

The thermal waste treatment project was launched in the village of Chokurdakh, the Allaikhovsky district. A few months earlier, Yakutia's Governor Aisen Nikolaev told the authorities to expand the project to other districts, especially those in the Arctic.

"The solid municipal waste management in our region differs from other regions - we have a low population density, the region's significant territory is in the Arctic zone, the geographical location and natural conditions have a special impact on transport logistics. Since we have a small amount of waste and economically it is unreasonable to build large facilities in the Arctic districts, or in hard-to-reach and separated settlements, we plan 18 waste treatment facilities," the minister said.

Of the 18 planned facilities, two have been put into operation - in the Allaikhovsky and Ust-Yansky districts. Another five have been delivered and are awaiting formalities - in the Anabar, Momsky, Zhigansky, Srednekolymsky and Oleneksky districts. One complex has been shipped to the Abyisky district, and another one is due to arrive before October, he added.

"Yakutia's Arctic districts may produce 23-24 thousand tons, according to the existing regulations. However, the Housing and Communal Services, that is the region's operator in the Arctic, transported last year only about 16,000 tons of waste," the minister noted. Thermal treatment is the best way for the Arctic territories, and by using the equipment the region will cut the waste volume by 95%.

