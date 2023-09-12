Novatek expects other Russian companies to get interested in its LNG technology

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Novatek expects other Russian companies to become interested in replicating the LNG technology called Arctic Mix at their projects, Chairman of the Management Board Leonid Mikhelson told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"After we launch the first line of Murmansk LNG many will probably get interested once they see how it works," he said.

Earlier, Novatek obtained a Russian patent for its proprietary technology Arctic Mix for large-scale natural gas liquefaction using mixed refrigerants. The LNG process has been developed to implement the company’s large-scale projects on gravity-based structures with a production capacity of 6+ mmtpa per LNG train. Mixed refrigerants in the process allow it to be used in a wider geography with a better energy efficiency and leaner equipment list.

