LNG production in Russia should triple by 2030 — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Russia should triple by 2030, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"By 2030, LNG production in Russia should triple to 64 mln tons per year," he said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"In this regard, a fundamental decision was made to launch new LNG lines at the Murmansk center for work in Arctic fields," the Russian president said. According to him, this will make a significant contribution to the development of Russia's northern regions and to the country's technical sovereignty.

