Philippines works to launch direct air service with Russia — Russian honorary consul

VLADIVOSTOK, September 10. /TASS/. The Philippines is interested in launching a direct air service with Russia, and corresponding work is already under way, Russian honorary consul Armi Lopez Garcia told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Sunday.

"We would like to launch direct flights between Russia and the Philippines. Work on this project is already under way," she said, answering to a corresponding question. "I have just returned from Moscow. We met with Russia’s aviation authorities to discuss the matter."

In her words, "Russian air carrier Aeroflot is interested in such flights."

"The ambassador of the Philippines has informed the Foreign Ministry about our determination. And we need to inform the government. That’s the procedure," she added.