NEW DELHI, September 9. /TASS/. Leaders of G20 nations have urged to reform the World Trade Organization (WTO), according to a final declaration of the New Delhi summit of the group.

"We reiterate the need to pursue WTO reform to improve all its functions through an inclusive member-driven process, and remain committed to conducting discussions with a view to having a fully and well-functioning dispute settlement system accessible to all members by 2024," the document reads.