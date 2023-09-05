Russia, Myanmar resume air flights after 30-year break

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russia and Myanmar have resumed air flights after a 30-year break, the press service of The Federal Agency for Air Transport told TASS.

Myanmar is now the 38th country to have direct flights with Russia.

"Today, September 5, 2023, the first scheduled flight of Myanmar Airways International arrived in Novosibirsk, flying the Yangon - Mandalay - Novosibirsk route. Thus, air service between Russia and the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, which was suspended 30 years ago, has been successfully restored," Russia’s aviation agency noted.

The first flight to Novosibirsk was greeted with a water arch, passengers were welcomed by representatives of the Novosibirsk region government, the airport and the Russian federal aviation agency.

"The launch of flights will create additional opportunities for Russian tourists who prefer vacationing in Southeast Asia. It will also contribute to the development of business contacts," the agency noted.