Moscow’s Domodedovo airport resumes operations

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport has resumed operations after temporary restrictions on inbound and outbound flights valid from 5:21 a.m. Moscow time, a source in the airport’s press service told TASS.

"As decided by the State Corporation for Air Traffic Management, in order to ensure additional measures for security of flights in the Moscow airport of Domodedovo temporary restrictions were imposed on inbound and outbound flights from 5:21 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Currently Domodedovo Airport operates in a standard mode," the press service said.

Earlier, Vnukovo Airport resumed operations.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said earlier on Thursday that Russian air defense systems had destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle flying in the direction of the city over the territory of the Voskresensky district of the Moscow Region.