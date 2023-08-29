Gazprom’s dividend base totals $6.4 bln in 1H 2023

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Gazprom’s dividend base amounted to 618 bln rubles ($6.4 bln) in the first half of 2023, according to Deputy Chief Executive Famil Sadygov.

"The dividend policy suggests adjustment of the dividend base for non-cash items, which protects shareholder returns from elevated volatility on the foreign currency market among other things. Taking this into account, the dividend base for 6M 2023 amounted to 618 bln rubles," he said.

Gazprom said earlier that the holding’s net profit attributable to shareholders under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) amounted to 296.2 bln rubles ($3.09 bln) in 1H 2023 compared to 2.5 trillion rubles ($41.3 bln) in the same period last year. The decrease was mainly due to the influence of the exchange rate difference amid a decline of the ruble’s exchange rate in the reporting period by 24% against the dollar and by 26% against the euro, the company explained.