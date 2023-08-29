Musk to suspend accounts on X for attempts to fraudulently game post compensation system

NEW YORK, August 29. /TASS/. User accounts on the X social media platform (formerly Twitter) will be suspended in case of any attempts to dishonestly game the platform’s creator compensation program, celebrity entrepreneur Elon Musk, X’s owner, said.

"Please note that any attempts to manipulate the creator compensation program on this platform will result in account suspension," the businessman said in his post.

In April 2023, Musk announced the launch of the user content monetization program. Users will receive money paid by subscribers in full, except payment system fees, during the first year of the program, the X owner said. X is also planning to support the promotion of accounts that generate their own content.