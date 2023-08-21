Russia to expand trade and economic ties with ASEAN members-ministry

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russia is discussing expansion of trade and economic ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Ministry of Economic Development said.

The 12th consultations of Russia - ASEAN economy ministers were held in Semarang, Indonesia, on August 21, 2023.

The parties discussed prospects of cooperation in such spheres as boosting exports of agro-industrial products and energy resources, expanding the network of free trade agreements between the Eurasian Economic Union and ASEAN, and strengthening cooperation in the sphere of digital economy and online trade.

"The Russian side suggested starting consultations with the ASEAN on climatic agenda issues and supported engagement of Russia in consultations on competitive policy," the ministry informed.