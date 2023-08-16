Russian stock indices switch to decline at early trading on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices showed mixed dynamics at the beginning of the main session on the Moscow Exchange, but soon after that the RTS index began to decline, according to trading data.

At the opening of trading, the MOEX index decreased by 0.19% to 3,109.46 points, the RTS index grew by 0.25% to 1,012.72 points.

As of 10:20 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated its decline to 3,097.9 points (-0.6%), the RTS index switched to decline and dropped 0.34% to 1,006.59 points.

By 10:22 a.m. Moscow time, the dollar-to-ruble exchange rate fell by 0.24% to 96.86 rubles, the euro rate dropped by 0.19% to 105.78 rubles, the yuan rate fell by 0.17%, to 13,231 rubles.