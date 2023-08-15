Russia in talks with South Africa to build gas power plant — Energy Ministry

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russia and South Africa are negotiating a number of joint projects in the energy sector, including the construction of a gas power plant in that African country. The Russian Energy Ministry announced this following a meeting held by Deputy Energy Minister Sergey Mochalnikov and South African Ambassador to Russia Mzuvukile Jeff Maqetuka.

"Our countries are interested in developing mutually beneficial energy cooperation. Today, we are working with our South African partners on the possibility of building a gas power plant. We are already discussing the supply of equipment, and the possibility of organizing the supply of Russian LNG for the effective operation of new generating capacities," Mochalnikov said.

The parties also discussed trade in oil and oil products. It was noted that cooperation in the field of standardization and conformity assessment of oil and gas equipment could become a new promising area.

The parties touched upon issues related to the operation of coal-fired power plants in South Africa, which currently operate at half the available capacity.

"Russian companies have extensive experience in the upgrade of coal-fired power plants in Russia and are ready to assist in the repair and renovation of coal-fired power facilities in South Africa through concession agreements that can be secured at the intergovernmental level," the deputy minister said.

Earlier, in an interview with TASS, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said that Russia is now entering new markets for liquefied gas, and this topic is being actively discussed with South Africa.