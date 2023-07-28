Number of Russian agricultural attaches in Africa to rise 1.5-fold — agriculture ministry

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Agriculture Ministry has sent eight agricultural attaches to African countries, Deputy Minister Sergey Levin said at the Russia-Africa summit, adding that their number will be raised 1.5-fold in the near future.

"The Agriculture Ministry is providing all possible support to expansion of trade turnover between Russia and African countries. Eight representatives of the Agriculture Ministry, our agricultural attaches have already been sent to African states. Their number will be raised almost 1.5-fold in the near future. We will be fortifying this area of our cooperation as well," he said.

