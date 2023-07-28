Numerous agreements signed at Russia-Africa Summit, African Union chair says

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Participants in the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg have signed numerous agreements that will pave the way for fruitful cooperation, said President of the Comoros Azali Assoumani, who also chairs the African Union.

"Our work took place in a very good atmosphere; it led to the signing of numerous agreements and will have a positive impact on our cooperation," he said at a summit plenary session.

Assoumani noted that Africa was going through a process of economic transformation and Russia would take part in investment activities, tapping its plentiful resources. "We would like to build an economically and socially [strong] Africa, integrated with the rest of the world," he added.

