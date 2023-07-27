Russia, Burundi sign agreement on using nuclear energy for peaceful purposes

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. The Russian and Burundian governments signed an agreement on cooperation in the use of atomic energy for peaceful purposes, according to a TASS correspondent.

The agreement will enable for the implementation of initiatives to establish and improve Burundi's nuclear infrastructure, legal regulation in the sphere of nuclear and radiation safety, and research into the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Director General of Rosatom State Corporation Alexey Likhachev and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Burundi Albert Shingiro signed the document.

The second Russia-Africa Summit is taking place at St. Petersburg’s Expoforum on July 27-28, in parallel with economic and humanitarian forums. Similar to the first such summit in 2019, the event is being held under the rubric "For Peace, Security and Development." The event is being organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the event’s official information partner and photo-hosting agency.