FACTBOX: Russia's main trade partners in Africa

TASS-FACTBOX. The second Russia-Africa summit, as well as an economic forum organized within its framework, is taking place on July 27-28, 2023 in St. Petersburg. TASS has assembled files on Russia’s main trade partners on the African continent.

Egypt

The Arab Republic of Egypt is traditionally the leader in terms of trade turnover with Russia among the countries on the African continent. In 2021, it accounted for 26.9% of total trade between Russia and Africa, or $4.8 bln (figures are provided by Russia’s Federal Customs Service). That said, exports from Russia to Egypt reached $4.2 bln, while imports amounted to $592 mln. Cereals accounted for almost 40% of Russian supplies. Moreover, copper and articles made therefrom, wood and wood products, good for classified use, fats and oils, ferrous metals were also exported. Supplies of fruits, nuts and vegetables accounted for 77% of imports, and electric machines and equipment, clothes, plastics were also supplied. The Federal Customs Service does not provide more recent data. However, according to Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry, trade turnover between Russia and Egypt gained another 30% in 2022 to over $6 bln.

Algeria

Algeria comes second after Egypt in trade between Russia and Africa. According to Russia’s Federal Customs Service, trade turnover between the two countries totaled $3 bln in 2021 (17% of total trade with countries of the continent), up by 3.2% compared with 2020. Machines, equipment and transport vehicles (around 66%), as well as food products and agriculture produce (22.33%), dominate in the structure of Russian exports ($2.989 bln, almost 99% of trade turnover). Russia imports mainly food products and agriculture produce (71.7%), as well as chemical products (11.77%).

Morocco

Morocco is Russia’s third-biggest trade partner. In 2021, the volumes of trade between the countries stood at $1.6 bln (9.3% of total trade with the continent), up by 42% compared with 2020. Oil and products of inorganic chemistry accounted for over 70% of Russian exports ($1.2 bln). Moreover, fertilizers, ground, stone and plastering materials, aluminum and articles made therefrom, cereals are supplied. Russia mainly imports ($435 mln) fruits and nuts (40%), as well as consumer goods (33%).

Senegal

Senegal was Russia’s fourth-biggest trade partner on the continent and the largest one among sub-Saharan African states in 2021. Trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $1.2 bln (6.9% of total trade with the continent), up 2.5-fold compared with the previous year ($480.7 mln in 2020). Meanwhile, Russia’s exports to Senegal amounted to $1.221 bln, while imports from Senegal equaled $3.6 mln. The share of mineral fuel supplies totaled 84%, while deliveries of cereals, ferrous metals and fertilizers amounted to 8%, 3% and 1.3%, respectively. Russia purchased vegetables and root crops (68%), nuts and fruits (13%), as well as copper and articles made therefrom (17%).

South Africa

The Republic of South Africa is the fifth in terms of trade between Russia and Africa ($1.139 bln; 6.4% of total trade with African countries). The increase compared with 2020 equaled 16% ($981 mln). Russia’s exports to South Africa amounted to $342.2 mln, while imports totaled $796.9 mln. Russia exported chemical products (54%), mineral products (18%), wood and pulp-and-paper products (9%), food and agriculture produce (8%). Food and agriculture products (43%), mineral products (21.5%), machines, equipment and transport vehicles (18%) dominated in the structure of imports. The figures for 2022 were not disclosed, though it was noted in statements by Russia’s officials that trade turnover gained 16.4% in 2022 to $1.3 bln.

Nigeria

The Federal Republic of Nigeria is Russia’s sixth-largest trade partner on the African continent, with trade turnover equaling $920.7 mln in 2021 (5% of total trade), up two-fold compared with the previous year ($461.4 mln in 2020). Exports from Russia to Nigeria reached $883.4 mln, while Russia’s imports from Nigeria were worth $37.3 mln. Supplies of mineral fuel (57%) and grain (29%) accounted for the bulk of Russian exports. Cocoa and products made therefrom (84%) formed the basis of imports, with seeds and fruits (11%), as well as coffee and tea (2%), also supplied.

Tunisia

Tunisia is Russia’s seventh-largest trade partner in Africa. Trade turnover between the two countries almost reached $480 mln in 2021 (2.7% of total trade with the continent), down by 3.32% compared with 2020. Russian exports amounted to $333 mln, while imports were worth $146 mln. The share of Russia’s wheat and barley exports was 40%, while ammonia exports stood at 15%. Clothes and footwear (60%), fluorides (6%), olive oil (6%), vegetables and fruits (5%) were imported from Tunisia. Trade turnover with Tunisia increased by 20% in January-March 2022 year-on-year to $153 mln.

Uganda

The Republic of Uganda is Russia’s eighth-largest trade partner in Africa, with trade turnover between the two countries totaling $431.7 mln in 2021 (2.4%), up by 55% compared with 2020 and almost seven-fold compared with 2019. The surge is mainly due to execution of contracts on arms supplies. Among the main items of Russian exports are also wheat, bitumen mixtures, mineral fertilizers, spare parts to aviation equipment. Imports are mainly represented by agriculture products, including cashew nuts, tea, coffee, spices, tobacco. Russia’s surplus account is worth $383.8 mln.

Cote d'Ivoire

Cote d'Ivoire is the ninth in terms of trade between Russia and Africa. Mutual supplies totaled $386.8 mln in 2021 (2.2%), up by 30% compared with the previous year ($292 mln in 2020). Meanwhile exports from Russia to Cote d'Ivoire equaled $129.4 mln, while imports from Russia to the country amounted to $257.5 mln. Supplies of fertilizers (50%) and grain (20%) accounted for the bulk of Russian exports, while cocoa and products made therefrom had the largest share in the structure of imports (90%). Rubber, fruits and nuts were also supplied.

Kenya

Kenya rounds out Russia’s top ten partners in Africa, with trade turnover worth $361.8 mln (2% of total trade with Africa countries), up by 12% compared with 2020 ($324 mln). Russia’s exports to Kenya amounted to $221.1 mln, with grain (45%) and ferrous metals (28%) accounting for the bulk of supplies. Russia’s imports from Kenya reached $140.7 mln, with coffee, tea and spices (50%), as well as live plants (34%), dominating in the structure of imports.

The remaining 44 countries of the continent totally account for less than one fifth of trade turnover between Russia and Africa.