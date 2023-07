MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Grain exports on the network owned by Russian Railways rose more than two-fold in the first half of 2023 year-on-year to 10.5 mln tones, the press service of Russia’s railroad monopoly reported on Wednesday.

All in all, 15.1 mln tons were carried via Russian railways in 1H 2023, up by 43.2% year-on-year.

The holding said earlier that freight loading volumes on the network owned by Russian Railways totaled 619 mln tons in 1H 2023, up by 0.7% year-on-year.