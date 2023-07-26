Coal production in Russia up 1.1% in 1H to 213 mln tons — Rosstat

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russia’s coal production increased by 1.1% in January-June 2023 year-on-year to 213 mln tons, the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported on Wednesday.

In particular, hard coal output fell by 1.7% in the reporting period in annual terms to 167 mln tons, though anthracite production added 2.6% to 13.2 mln tons. Coking coal output amounted to 49.5 mln tons in the reporting period, down by 2.7% year-on-year, while brown coal production rose by 12.6% to 45.5 mln tons. The production of other hard coal types slipped by 1.7% to 104 mln tons.

In June, Russia’s coal production edged up by 0.4% year-on-year and decreased by 6.9% month-on-month to 33.4 mln tons. Hard coal production added 0.4% in the period year-on-year to 27.5 mln tons, including 2.3 mln tons of anthracite (up by 10.7% compared with the previous year), and 8.4 mln tons of coking coal (down by 8.7%). Brown coal production grew by half a percent in June to 5.8 mln tons, while the production of other coal grades increased by 4.2% to 16.9 mln tons.