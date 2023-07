MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Transport is not going to revise upward its forecast for the passenger transportation by air as of the end of 2023, Deputy Minister Igor Chalik told reporters.

"We do not plan increasing [the air traffic forecast]. We will probably do more but it is early to speak about that," the deputy minister said.

Air passenger traffic is expected to be 101.2 mln as of the end of this year, Russian Minister of Transport Vitaly Savelyev said earlier.