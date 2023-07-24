No grounds for unblocking of Twitter despite domain name change — internet watchdog

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) sees no grounds for unblocking of Twitter despite the change of the domain address, the agency’s press office told TASS Monday.

Earlier, Twitter owner Elon Musk announced that the x.com address now automatically redirects users to the Twitter website.

"The x.com domain address currently redirects users to the twitter.com blocked domain. There are no grounds for unblocking the Twitter social network at this moment," the watchdog said.

On Monday, Twitter changed its logo, replacing the blue bird with a white letter X. The new logo is visible at the top of Twitter page and during page refreshing.

On October 27, 2022, Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion. Immediately afterwards, he fired a number of company top managers, including CEO Parag Agrawal and financial director Ned Segal. According to the papers, published in the US Securities and Exchange Commission database, Musk also dismissed the board of directors and became the company’s sole owner.