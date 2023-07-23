Rosatom offering technological sovereignty projects to African nations, CEO says

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation is offering technological sovereignty projects to African nations, the corporation’s Director General Alexey Likhachev said.

"We are offering technological sovereignty projects related to the entire chain of competences, from personnel training to the creation of facilities on the African continent, as well as the integration of our African partners into the technological chains that we are establishing in Russia and friendly countries," he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

According to Likhachev, the pressure that Russia in general and Rosatom in particular are facing is making them stronger, while many countries are drawing conclusions about the importance of technological sovereignty and the need to search for partners that won’t sacrifice the interests of their countries to their own political ambitions.

The Rosatom Ceo added that many African nations had huge potential in terms of the nuclear energy sector, so Rosatom was offering various options to them, which not only included large facilities but also small ones, designed for countries without an advanced energy grid, as well as floating stations for countries with long coastlines.

Earlier, Likhachev said during a visit to the construction site of Egypt’s El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) that Rosatom expected to receive a permit to build the facility’s fourth power generating unit.

The El Dabaa NPP is the first nuclear power plant in Egypt to be built by Rosatom; it is located about 300 km northwest of Cairo on the Mediterranean coast.