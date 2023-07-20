UK lifts sanctions on businessman Oleg Tinkov — Treasury

LONDON, July 20. /TASS/. Businessman Oleg Tinkov was excluded from sanctions lists of the United Kingdom, the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation of the Treasury said in the document released on Thursday.

"The following entry has been removed from the Consolidated List and is no longer subject to an asset freeze or trust services sanctions: Oleg Yurievich Tinkov (Group ID: 15041)," the document reads.

Reasons of the decision made by the UK government are not specified. Tinkov announced renunciation of Russian citizenship in late 2022.