UN Secretariat has 90 days to normalize Russian argriculture exports — ministry

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. In accordance with the Russia-UN memorandum, the UN Secretariat still has 90 days for continuing its effort to normalize Russian agricultural exports before the document expires, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In accordance with Article 6 [of the Russia-UN memorandum], the agreement will remain in force for 3 years, and if one of the sides (Russia or UN) plans to terminate it before that date, it should send a three-month notice. Therefore, the UN Secretariat has 90 days for continuing its effort to normalize Russian food exports," the ministry said.

"This would give the UN secretary-general the 90-day period during which he planned to reconnect a subsidiary or affiliate of Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT, as was stated in his statement," it said.