Sollers automobile plant resumes operation in Vladivostok — press service

VLADIVOSTOK, July 17. /TASS/. The Sollers automobile plant in Vladivostok restarted its operations on July 17 after the exit of Mazda Motor from Russia, the press service of Sollers told TASS on Monday.

The plant will begin production on pilot batches of a new pickup line to be sold on the Russian market under the Sollers brand, the press service informed.

Serial production and the official rollout of new pickup models will take place in early September, the Russian company said. It also intends to expand the range of cars produced on site in Vladivostok in the near future.

The plant assembled Mazda’s CX-5 and CX-9 crossover and the Mazda 6 sedan earlier. In November 2022, Mazda Motor decided to terminate operations in Russia and transfer its share in the joint venture in Vladivostok to Sollers.