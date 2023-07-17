MOEX index falls by 0.47%, RTS index — by 0.62%

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The MOEX index fell by 0.47% to 2,889.09 points, the RTS index - by 1.12% to 1,003.29 points at the opening of the trading session on Monday.

By 10:05 Moscow time, the MOEX index fell to 2,898.7 points (-0.14%) and the RTS index reached 1,008.31 points (-0.62%). Later, the MOEX index rose by 0.07% to 2,904.65 points and the RTS index decreased by 0.21% to 1,012.45 points.

The dollar rose by 0.35% to 90.38 rubles, the euro - by 0.37% to 101.58 rubles, and the yuan lost 0.23%, dropping to 12.59 rubles.