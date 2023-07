MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The euro climbed above 102 rubles on the Moscow Exchange on Monday for the first time since July 6 of this year, according to trading data.

The euro edged up by 0.86% to 102.08 rubles.

The euro was later traded at 101.98 rubles, up 0.77%. The dollar gained 0.79% to 90.77 rubles. The yuan edged up by 0.21% to 12.647 rubles.