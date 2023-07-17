No cancellations of tours to Crimea so far — Russian tourist union

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Tourists are not cancelling trips to Crimea amid the emergency on the Crimean Bridge, President of the Russian Union of Tourist Industry Ilya Umansky told TASS.

"It is premature to talk about cancellations now. I believe they will certainly take place. They will be because of tourists unable obviously to arrive," the expert said.

Tourists will choose alternatives for the rest, Umansky said. It is likely that hoteliers in the Krasnodar Region will not increase accommodation prices in the evolved situation, he added.