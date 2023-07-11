Malt export from Russia to exceed $350 mln — Agroexport

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The potential of malt exports from Russia may surpass 60,000 tons in volume terms and $350 mln in value terms, according to a survey released by the Agroexport center at the Russian Agriculture Ministry.

"Considering the maintenance of positive trends of rising global demand for malt, as well as if necessary growth of its production in Russia is ensured, Russian exports may surpass 600,000 tons ($350 mln)," the document said.

Russian supplies of malt to foreign markets have been on the rise in recent years, according to the survey. In particular, exports soared from 53,200 tons ($22.6 mln) to 236,100 tons ($127.2 mln) in 2017-2022. Deliveries climbed 4.4-fold in natural terms and 5.6-fold in value terms.

In 2022, Russia’s malt exports decreased to 236,100 tons from 323,500 tons in 2021, according to figures provided by the center.

Among the key directions for exports of malt from Russia are CIS countries, including Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

"Countries with high demand for malt, such as Latin American and Caribbean countries (Brazil, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Salvador, Panama) and African states (Nigeria, the Republic of South Africa, Burkina Faso) may be considered as promising areas for Russian supplies provided that efficient supply logistics is ensured," the survey said.