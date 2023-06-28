Putin to discuss tourism in Dagestan on Wednesday — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Dagestan, where he will discuss tourism and hold a meeting with the republic’s leader Sergey Melikov, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The president will hold a meeting on tourism in the North Caucasian federal district in Dagestan, where he will arrive in the afternoon, Peskov announced. "The president is scheduled to have a separate meeting with the leader of the Republic of Dagestan, Sergey Melikov, and attend a number of other events," he added.

At a meeting on tourism, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov is scheduled to report to the president about projects in tourism in the federal district, while Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev will give a speech on infrastructure for travel in Dagestan. Melikov is expected to dwell on plans to develop tourist infrastructure in his republic and urban development projects.

"A traditional exchange of opinions will take place, too," the Russian presidential spokesman added.

Besides, Peskov said, "since this morning, Putin has been working at the Kremlin, [where he held] closed-door meetings."