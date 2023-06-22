Russian PM to visit aviation plant in Kazan, hold meeting on aircraft manufacturing

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will be travelling to Kazan on Thursday to visit the Gorbunov Aviation Plant in Kazan, the cabinet’s press service reported.

The head of the government will hold a meeting on the issues of aircraft manufacturing and meet with the plant’s employees. Mishustin’s schedule also contains a meeting with President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.

The events will be attended by Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.

The Kazan aviation plant named after S. P. Gorbunov was founded in 1927. It is currently a branch of PJSC Tupolev and is involved in the production and maintenance of military and civil aircraft.

Mishustin said in late March addressing the State Duma (lower house of parliament) that Russia would produce more than 100 jets annually starting 2026, with all decisions for financing the sector having been taken. PM noted then that the key thing was not to cut the rates reached, including on the upgrade of manufacturing lines.