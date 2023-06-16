Russia remains open for foreign businesses and foreign investors — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Russia provides and will continue to provide comfortable conditions for foreign companies that are interested in working on its territory, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

He noted that if one studies the list of foreign companies that have left the Russian market, it will turn out that not all Western companies have left and many foreign companies continue to work here.

"But, of course, because of the fear of sanctions, they behave like partisans, but they work. Many of them, even leaving, spoke about the possibility of returning to the Russian market, which is very good," Peskov said.

"Our president has repeatedly said that we provide and will continue to provide comfortable conditions for foreign companies to work here if they comply with all the provisions of our legislation, if they are interested in continuing and expanding their activities here," Peskov said.

The Kremlin official added that when empty niches occur after those who left the Russian Federation, "these niches, as we have noticed over the past year, are instantly filled by our investors."

"Our country is open to foreign business and foreign investors, we are interested in them," Peskov summed up.