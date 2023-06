MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) but he will not participate in any other events, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Only in the plenary session on [June] 16," Peskov said. The session is expected to start at about 2:00 p.m., he added.