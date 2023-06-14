Friendly states account for 70% of Russian non-energy exports — executive

ST. PETERSBURG, June 14. /TASS/. The share of friendly nations in the Russian non-energy export structure is about 70% at present, CEO of the Russian Export Center Veronika Nikishina said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We can say now that as we had 200 trading partners before, the same number remains as of today - 200 selling markets are waiting for our products. The share changed: while the share of nations we currently call unfriendly stood at 60% in our non-commodity and non-energy exports a year and a half ago, and markets of friendly nations accounted for 40%, now export markets of friendly countries constitute 70% in the structure of our non-commodity and non-energy market," Nikishina said.